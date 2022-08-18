New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 698 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $201.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.50. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.66 and a 52 week high of $236.97. The company has a market capitalization of $734.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.91.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.70 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

