New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,460 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 80.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.