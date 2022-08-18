New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,625 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 325,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In related news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $927.34 million, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

