New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Palomar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,307,000 after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,512,000 after buying an additional 135,549 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 879,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 87,354 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 511,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palomar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 334,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 11,478 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $835,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,388 shares in the company, valued at $43,180,844.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $5,754,691. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

