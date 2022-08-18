New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116,569 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $328.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.10.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

