New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sylvamo by 209.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Down 0.5 %

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $43.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.