Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Critical Review

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million N/A -$17.63 million N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma $49.59 million 5.06 -$122.72 million ($1.25) -1.48

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xeris Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.7% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Xeris Biopharma -171.21% -203.44% -49.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Newron Pharmaceuticals and Xeris Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xeris Biopharma has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 231.08%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia. It also develops Evenamide for Schizophrenia and treatment resistant schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for orphan indication in neuropathic pain. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the marketed products into new indications and uses and bring new products using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

