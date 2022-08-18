Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 179,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,882,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $200.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $504,857.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,338.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,060 shares of company stock worth $1,903,189 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

