NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Timothy M. Presutti Purchases 670,765 Shares

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 670,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,833.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 670,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,833.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $3.05 on Thursday. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NextNav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

