NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -82.73% -55.92% -49.94% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $7.74 million 2.63 -$8.11 million N/A N/A Telstra $15.21 billion 2.16 $1.21 billion N/A N/A

This table compares NextPlat and Telstra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telstra 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telstra beats NextPlat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise customers; builds and manages digital platforms; and provides telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, fiber network, and mobile towers; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure and network services under the infrastructure services agreement and commercial contracts; and designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

