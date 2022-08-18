Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) shares fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA from 271.00 to 202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Nordic Semiconductor ASA alerts:

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Down 10.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.