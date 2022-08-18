Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Novanta were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.48. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.