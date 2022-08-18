Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the period. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.