Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.