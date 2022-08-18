Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
