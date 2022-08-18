Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Mark F. Albino Sells 10,000 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $1,178,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,336.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Omega Flex Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $119.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.43. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.16 and a 12-month high of $161.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 40.35%.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 8,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

(Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Read More

