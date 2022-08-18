Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Trading Up 0.7%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Online Vacation Center Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.
About Online Vacation Center
Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.
