Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.14). 1,736,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,682,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Open Orphan Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30.

About Open Orphan

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

