OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Philip Newby Acquires 2,144 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby acquired 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($181.34).

Philip Newby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Philip Newby acquired 968 shares of OTAQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £154.88 ($187.14).

OTAQ Trading Down 20.0 %

Shares of OTAQ stock opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.02. OTAQ plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £1.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

About OTAQ

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

