Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $779,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,739,902.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 50,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $779,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,677,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,739,902.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 4,690 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,328 shares in the company, valued at $486,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,061,603 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,375. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.09. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Par Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

