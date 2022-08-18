Park Lawn Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. CIBC lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.71.

PLC stock opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$988.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$28.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13.

In related news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,643.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

