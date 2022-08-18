Peloton Interactive (PTON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $120.62. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $143,575,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,564,000 after purchasing an additional 154,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

