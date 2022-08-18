Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,014,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 64,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 916.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PAG opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.48 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

