Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $12,737,509. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

