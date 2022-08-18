Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

