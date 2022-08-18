PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 84,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,746 shares of company stock worth $186,335. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.