Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Upgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

