Philadelphia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,509 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $142.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

