Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 815 ($9.85) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 667.60 ($8.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 621.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 626.38.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.