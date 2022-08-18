Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:POR opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

