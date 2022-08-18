Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primerica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.18). Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

