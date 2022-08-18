ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for ProFrac in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

ProFrac Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

Shares of NASDAQ PFHC opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $17,699,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at about $820,000.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

