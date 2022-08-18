PropertyGuru (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. PropertyGuru has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PropertyGuru Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:PGRU opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81. PropertyGuru has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
