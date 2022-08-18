PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on PS Business Parks in a research report on Sunday. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

PSB stock opened at $187.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.58 and a 1 year high of $189.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

