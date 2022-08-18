PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Trading Down 1.3%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.45. 88,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 110,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

