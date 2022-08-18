Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $365.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $355.27 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day moving average of $347.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.