Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Insider Paul Pindar Buys 242,000 Shares of Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 242,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £41,140 ($49,710.00).

Paul Pindar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Paul Pindar purchased 2,500,000 shares of Purplebricks Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($453,117.45).

Purplebricks Group Price Performance

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at GBX 17.82 ($0.22) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 65.40 ($0.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £54.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Purplebricks Group

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

