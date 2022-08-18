Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Greenidge Generation in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenidge Generation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Greenidge Generation had a negative net margin of 105.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million.

GREE opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the second quarter worth about $35,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Greenidge Generation by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

