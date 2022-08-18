Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Decreased by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.49.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of -9.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.70.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

