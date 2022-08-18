Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Cut by Analyst

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

MAG Silver Stock Down 4.4 %

MAG stock opened at C$16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 99.76. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.69.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08).

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.