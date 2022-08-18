Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 183,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.