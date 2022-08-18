Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $168.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.