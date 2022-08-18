Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Decreased by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 4.8 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

