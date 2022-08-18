Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered by B. Riley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

