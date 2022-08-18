Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 227,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

