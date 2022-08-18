Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Issued By William Blair

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Markforged in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

MKFG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Markforged to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Markforged to $3.50 in a research report on Monday.

Markforged Stock Down 10.5 %

Institutional Trading of Markforged

Markforged stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Markforged by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Markforged by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged

(Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

