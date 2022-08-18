Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lassonde Industries Inc Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.
Lassonde Industries Price Performance
Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of C$209.50 and a 1-year high of C$269.18.
Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.
