Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.