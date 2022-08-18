Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for PLx Pharma Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PLx Pharma in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PLx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

PLx Pharma Trading Down 7.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLx Pharma

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

