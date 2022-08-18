Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of PCSA stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $49.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

