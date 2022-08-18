Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$18.65 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$16.75 and a 12-month high of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.32. The stock has a market cap of C$12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total value of C$139,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$585,400.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.